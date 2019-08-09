The uncle of a 2-month-old boy whose parents were killed in the El Paso mass shooting is defending a photo that shows first lady Melania Trump holding the baby while President Donald Trump smiles and gives a thumbs-up gesture.
The photo was released on Twitter by the first lady's office and drew backlash from some who thought it reflected a lack of empathy and politicized the shootings.
Tito Anchondo is the uncle of baby Paul Anchondo and told The Associated Press on Friday that Trump "was just there to give his condolences and he was just being a human being."
Anchondo previously told NPR that he and his brother were Trump supporters..
