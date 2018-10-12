CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has apologized for the school's history of slavery, adding that her words "must lead to purposeful action."

Chancellor Carol Folt issued the apology Friday during the celebration of UNC-Chapel Hill's 225th anniversary. Slaves built and maintained the university.

The apology comes as Folt and other school officials must decide whether to restore the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam, which protesters toppled Aug. 20. The UNC Board of Governors has set a Nov. 15 deadline for a recommendation from Folt on the statue's fate.

Earlier this month, the school said it will change the name a plaque at Kenan Memorial Stadium so it no longer honors a man who participated in white riots against blacks in Wilmington in 1898.