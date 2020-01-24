ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tajion Jones hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points as UNC-Asheville beat Radford 80-67. Jones knocked down 7 of 11 shots from long range and was 9 of 14 from the field.
LJ Thorpe added 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds and DeVon Baker had 15 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 Big South Conference), which snapped a four-game home losing streak.
Travis Fields, Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Highlanders (10-9, 5-2). Carlik Jones added 18 points and six rebounds. Devine Eke had 13 points and eight rebounds.
UNC-Asheville matches up against South Carolina Upstate on the road on Saturday. Radford takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
Gophers
Creighton's balanced attack hems in Xavier for 77-66 win
Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line and Marcus Zegarowski scored 14 and Creighton beat Xavier 77-66 on Sunday.
Vikings
Former NBA star Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC in Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute.
Sports
The Latest: Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):
Wolves
The Latest: Michael Jordan reacts to Kobe news
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):