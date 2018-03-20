Slick roads on the first day of spring led to trouble for a Jeep driver who was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury.

The Jeep driver over corrected after losing traction on northbound I-494 near Valley Creek Road shortly after noon. In over correcting, he struck a box truck and was ejected from the jeep, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the State Patrol.

The man was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

No other injuries were reported in the crash that involved a handful of other vehicles. The wreck had the freeway closed for about about 45 minutes. During the closure, northbound traffic was diverted off the road at Lake Road, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.



