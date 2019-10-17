Fridley rushed for four touchdowns, including a 54-yarder by quarterback Kaleb Blaha, as it completed an undefeated regular season Wednesday by beating Minneapolis Southwest 34-7 at Fridley.

The Tigers, 8-0 and ranked sixth in Class 4A, amassed 332 yards from scrimmage, led by running back Michael Ude, who had 23 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Blaha, a senior, rushed 11 times for 90 yards and one score and also threw a touchdown to Eli Paton.

Jalen Shaw added two rushing touchdowns, and the Tigers defense limited visiting Southwest, 6-2 and ranked 10th in Class 5A, to 118 yards of offense.

"Everybody did their job, so it turned out well for us," Blaha said.

Blaha's long touchdown run capped a 20-point first quarter in which Fridley scored on all three of its drives. Neither team scored in the game's second and third quarters before Ude and Shaw scored in the fourth.

The victory capped a regular season in which the Tigers outscored opponents 354-33 and didn't allow more than seven points in any game.

"Our guys have just been focused," fifth-year Fridley coach Justin Reese said. "They set standards for each other. We got a great senior class, and they hold our guys accountable."

Nate Mertes led Southwest's offense with 57 yards from scrimmage, including a 49-yard run. Senior running back TK Marshall, who has committed to North Dakota State, had 35 yards from scrimmage and a 61-yard kickoff return.

Lakers quarterback Will Chopin threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaden Reed late in the first quarter, and Mertes had an interception.

"Obviously we wanted a different result," Southwest coach Josh Zoucha said. "We'll see what happens with our QRF [quality results formula used for seeding] here for the sections and what we got."

NATE GOTLIEB