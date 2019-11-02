SANTIAGO, Chile — A U.N. human rights team is gathering testimony about hundreds of people allegedly injured by Chile's police during protests in recent weeks.

The team on Friday received accounts about ruptured eyeballs, broken bones and other serious injuries allegedly inflicted by police pellets or the impact of tear gas canisters.

Authorities have countered allegations of brutality, saying dozens of police officers have been injured during attacks by protesters.

At least 20 people have died in the protests, which started after the government announced a hike in subway fares. The protest movement expanded to include broader grievances over education, health services and growing economic inequality.

Most protests have been peaceful, but there have also been cases of arson and looting.