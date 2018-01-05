UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting called by the United States to consider the protests that have roiled Iran in recent days.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has praised the anti-government demonstrators as brave freedom-seekers who need the world's support. She says it's a matter of Iranians' human rights but also international peace and security.

But Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, has portrayed Friday's Security Council meeting as an American attempt to violate Iran's sovereignty.

Iran has accused Washington of stirring up the protests.

At least 21 people have been killed amid the anti-government rallies and unrest that began last week. Iran has also seen three days of large pro-government demonstrations.