CAIRO — The U.N. refugee agency says around 260 African migrants have been relocated to another detention center in the Libyan capital after the facility where they were being held was hit by a deadly airstrike.
UNHCR says they were moved Tuesday, nearly a week after the airstrike that killed more than 50 people, and will be held pending their evacuation to an unnamed country. It says 55 other migrants, including women and children, are awaiting relocation. Others have been offered release and support from U.N. agencies.
The deadly airstrike highlighted the perils faced by thousands of migrants detained in facilities near the front lines of the latest bout of fighting between Libya's rival militias.
