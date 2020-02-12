JERUSALEM — The United Nations Human Rights Council has released a list of more than 100 companies it says are operating in Israel's West Bank settlements.
In a report Wednesday, the council said the companies' activities "raised particular human rights concerns."
The list is dominated by Israeli companies, including banks and construction firms. But it also lists a number of international firms, including travel companies Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor, tech giant Motorola and construction and infrastructure companies including France's Egis Rail and British company JC Bamford Excavators.
