SAO PAULO — A United Nations report says that a global failure to enforce environmental protection laws is exacerbating threats.
The report from the United Nations Environment Program released Thursday says there is a lack of monitoring agencies capable of effectively enforcing laws. It says poor implementation is one of the "greatest challenges to mitigating climate change, reducing pollution and preventing widespread species and habitat loss."
It also called attention to the "harassment, arbitrary arrests, threats, and killing of environmental defenders."
It said 207 forest rangers, inspectors and activists were killed in 2018 in Latin America, Africa and the Philippines.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sudan gripped again by a day of anti-al-Bashir protests
Thousands of people were out on the streets Thursday at several locations in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, calling on the country's longtime ruler to step down, according to videos circulating online. Activists said at least two protesters were killed and seven injured.
World
Top Venezuela military brass vow to back Maduro amid unrest
Venezuela's top military brass pledged their unwavering support for embattled President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, delivering vows of loyalty before rows of green-uniformed officers on state television.
World
Search ends for plane, angering soccer player Sala's family
Sobbing after the active search for her brother was halted, the sister of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala urged authorities Thursday not to give up trying to find the remains of his plane that disappeared from radar over the English Channel.
World
Report: US-backed Syrian fighters clash with IS, many killed
Members of the Islamic State group failed Thursday to break a siege imposed by U.S.-backed fighters in the last area they control in Syria, leading to fierce fighting that inflicted casualties on both sides, Syrian opposition activists said.
World
US no longer announcing deaths, damage in Somalia airstrikes
The U.S. military says it has carried out two new airstrikes in Somalia against the al-Shabab extremist group but will no longer give details on fighters killed or damage done.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.