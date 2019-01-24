SAO PAULO — A United Nations report says that a global failure to enforce environmental protection laws is exacerbating threats.

The report from the United Nations Environment Program released Thursday says there is a lack of monitoring agencies capable of effectively enforcing laws. It says poor implementation is one of the "greatest challenges to mitigating climate change, reducing pollution and preventing widespread species and habitat loss."

It also called attention to the "harassment, arbitrary arrests, threats, and killing of environmental defenders."

It said 207 forest rangers, inspectors and activists were killed in 2018 in Latin America, Africa and the Philippines.