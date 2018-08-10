BERLIN — A U.N. anti-discrimination committee is signaling concern over China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority as it considers Beijing's record over recent years.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination started reviewing China's report Friday. Chinese delegation leader Yu Jianhua highlighted economic progress and rising living standards among other things.

Committee vice-chairwoman Gay McDougall said members are "deeply concerned" by numerous reports "that, in the name of combating religious extremism and maintaining social stability, (China) has turned the Uighur autonomous region into something that resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy."

Monitoring groups say the Uighurs have been targeted in a surveillance and security campaign that has sent thousands into detention and indoctrination centers.

The Geneva-based committee continues its hearing Monday, with conclusions expected later.