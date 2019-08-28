DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — The United Nations refugee agency is urging the governments of Tanzania and Burundi not to forcibly repatriate Burundians sheltering in Tanzania.

In an e-mailed statement UNHCR says "conditions in Burundi are not currently conducive to promote returns," although security generally has improved since violence erupted in the country after the 2015 presidential polls.

About 400,000 Burundians have sought asylum elsewhere in the region, according to UNHCR. An estimated 200,000 of them are sheltering in Burundi.

Tanzanian authorities said Tuesday they had reached an agreement with Burundi to send all Burundians back home by October 1.

Burundi's government has long insisted the country is now safe for all Burundians.

Yet hundreds still flee Burundi each month, according to UHHCR, which is urging governments in the region to keep borders open.