GENEVA — The U.N. office for disaster risk reduction says worldwide reported economic losses from earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods, hurricanes and other climate-related disasters have been nearly $2.9 trillion over the past 20 years.
UNISDR, as the office is known, said assets are increasingly found in disaster-prone areas, contributing to a 251-percent increase in climate-related disaster losses from the previous 20-year period.
The U.S. topped the list at over $944 billion, nearly twice the figure from China, in second. Japan, India and Puerto Rico completed the top five.
The agency cautioned Wednesday that the 1998-2017 figures rely on official reports, so more economically powerful countries are generally overrepresented. Insurance is less widespread in developing countries.
UNISDR's tally is based on confirmed documentation, meaning the $2.9 trillion is likely only a fraction of actual losses.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.