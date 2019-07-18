UNITED NATIONS — The head of the U.N. food agency says it has reached an "agreement in principle" to restore full food aid to rebel-controlled parts of Yemen after suspending the aid last month.
World Food Program executive director David Beasley says he got word of the as-yet-unsigned agreement while speaking Thursday to the U.N. Security Council. He didn't detail provisions of the potential pact.
The partial suspension of aid to Yemen's capital, Sanaa,began amid accusations the rebels were diverting the food from the war-torn country's hungriest people.
The rebels, known as Houthis, have accused the WFP of sending expired food to Yemen.
