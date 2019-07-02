ROME — The U.N. food aid agency is stepping up its relief operation to help people displaced by conflict in Congo.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that the renewed inter-ethnic violence has forced tens of thousands or more from their homes.
The U.N. World Food Program, with headquarters in Rome, described Congo as the world's second-largest hunger crisis, after Yemen. It says the Congo has 5 million malnourished children.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Michel: 'Great honor' to get top EU position
The Latest on the European Union summit (all times local):
World
Mexico buses home 70 asylum seekers who returned from US
Dozens of Central Americans who had been returned to the border city of Juarez to await the outcome of their U.S. asylum claims were being bused back to their countries Tuesday by Mexican authorities, a first for the program commonly known as "remain in Mexico."
World
Von der Leyen: pro-EU fixture in Merkel's Cabinets
Ursula von der Leyen, a surprise choice to become the next head of the European Commission, is a strong supporter of closer European cooperation who has been Germany's defense minister since 2013 and a fixture in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet over the longtime leader's nearly 14 years in power.
World
UN: Sudan's health supply shortage exacerbated by crisis
The United Nations says Sudan is facing shortages of medicine and health supplies because of its ongoing economic crisis, which has been exacerbated by recent political upheaval.
World
EU leaders break deadlock, nominate candidates for top posts
After three days of arduous negotiations, European Union leaders broke a deadlock Tuesday and nominated German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become the new president of the bloc's powerful executive arm, the European Commission, and take over from Jean-Claude Juncker for the next five years.