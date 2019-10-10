UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy for Colombia said Thursday "the vast majority" of former fighters with the country's largest rebel group remain committed to the 2016 peace deal with the government — despite the recent announcement that a few ex-commanders have taken up arms again.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the Security Council the actions of the ex-commanders are "regrettable and unjustified" and stressed "the swift and categorial rejection of these actions by all sectors across the country."

He singled out Wednesday's expulsion of those taking up arms by the political party established by the former rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC.

Colombia's Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo told council members the former leaders of FARC "who are a clear minority" had established "a narco-terrorist group" a little over a month ago, which has been condemned by FARC and rejected by "Colombian society as a whole."

The ex-FARC leaders' action is the "most flagrant violation" of the agreement, Holmes said. "However, this event made it possible to demonstrate that 90 percent of the ex-combatants are complying with their commitments, and furthermore 76 percent of them have expressed optimism and motivation" about their future.

Massieu told the Security Council Thursday that "thousands of former fighters are pursuing academic studies, receiving vocational training, participating actively in cooperatives, and are employed in activities related to the peace agreement."

He said more than 3,500 ex-combatants are involved in individual and collective projects ranging from agricultural ventures to manufacturing clothing and eco-tourism.

But Massieu expressed serious concern at continuing attacks against ex-FARC combatants, saying 20 have been killed since July, bringing the total since the peace agreement to 151.

He said there has been some progress by the government, but more has to be done to strengthen security guarantees for ex-combatants and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.