UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy for Iraq is urging its political leaders to listen to the people and seize the opportunity to form "a patriotic, inclusive and non-sectarian national government that will use the country's resources including its vast oil reserves to benefit all Iraqis.

Parliamentary elections on May 12 were marred by allegations of fraud and irregularities. A recount of ballots was completed Monday, though results weren't announced.

U.N. special representative Jan Kubis told the Security Council on Wednesday that a new Iraqi national government must prioritize a host of political, economic and social reforms as well as reconciliation and good governance, including fighting corruption.

He says it must also create jobs, put all armed groups "under the strict control of the state," and act against "insubordinate militias and criminal gangs."