UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy for Libya says an agreement to end Libya's conflict is possible, but only if all Libyans reject outside interference in their affairs.
Ghassan Salame told the Security Council on Monday that preparations for an international summit in Berlin are underway, and that a meeting Wednesday of senior officials aims to reach agreement on ways to end the conflict in Libya.
Salame warned of the growing involvement of foreign mercenaries, as well as drone strikes and aerial attacks by foreign supporters of the warring sides.
