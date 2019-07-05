MOSCOW — The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is focusing his efforts on hostilities in the northwestern province of Idlib and attempts to draft the nation's new constitution.

During talks Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Pedersen voiced hope that Russia-Turkey cooperation would help stabilize the situation in Idlib.

Russia and Turkey have closely coordinated their actions in Syria, signing a de-escalation deal for Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold. That deal has recently been tested by increased fighting, raising the prospect of a government offensive and a major humanitarian crisis.

Lavrov hailed Pedersen for his "positive approach" in helping create channels of communication between the Syrian government and the opposition.

Pedersen said he would visit Syria next week for talks on forming a constitutional committee.