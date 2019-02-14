UNITED NATIONS — The new U.N. envoy for Iraq is calling for an end to political infighting so formation of a government can be completed, warning that further delay could lead to "significant repercussions on the stability of the country."

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that the Iraqi people "are bearing the brunt of the political stalemate" at a time when it is critical to meet their demands for better services, with water and electricity at the top of the list.

She said four ministerial posts are still vacant and there are "fierce disagreements" about three of them — defense, interior and justice.

Hennis-Plasschaert urged political actors to compromise, and reminded them that there are well-qualified women whose participation in senior decision-making positions "remains very limited."