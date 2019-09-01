BENI, Congo — The United Nations secretary-general has visited Congo's eastern city of Beni, pledging solidarity as the region faces both extremist violence and an Ebola outbreak that has killed nearly 2,000 people.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday the U.N. is on the side of the Congolese people and pledged U.N. peacekeeping forces' support in the fight against extremism that he says "is threatening not only Congo but Africa and the world."

He is on a three-day trip to Congo. He stopped in Goma earlier and on Monday will meet with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi.

Some Beni residents say they do not trust U.N. peacekeepers and that they did little when they were being attacked by rebels.

Others in Beni said a visit from the head of the U.N. could help.