UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will witness the signing of a peace agreement between the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea in Saudi Arabia's western city of Jeddah.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Friday the U.N. chief will travel to Jeddah on Sunday at the invitation of Saudi King Salman.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship" on July 9, ending 20 years of enmity and formally restoring diplomatic relations.

They also signed agreements to open embassies in their respective capitals, restore flight services and allow Ethiopia to use port facilities in Eritrea.

"This is a further agreement helping to cement the positive relations between them," Haq said.

He said the African Union will also witness the signing.