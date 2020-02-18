LAHORE, Pakistan — The U.N. secretary general has told The Associated Press that the virus outbreak that began in China "is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation."
Antonio Guterres said in an interview Tuesday that "the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that."
The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The U.N. chief was in Pakistan for a conference on 40 years of refugees fleeing neighboring war-torn Afghanistan.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
China virus outbreak chilling recovery for Asian economies
The virus outbreak in China has put South Korea's economy into an "emergency situation," its president says. Japan is on the brink of recession and big manufacturers are forecasting a whole world of woe.
World
UN chief: New virus outbreak is 'a very dangerous situation'
The U.N. secretary general has told The Associated Press that the virus outbreak that began in China "is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation."
World
Dutch lawmakers to vote on EU-Canada free trade deal
Dutch lawmakers are holding a knife-edge vote Tuesday on a free trade deal between the European Union and Canada, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte struggling to command a majority.
World
Virus claims life of hospital director in hard-hit Wuhan
As a mysterious new virus enveloped central China's Wuhan early this year, Liu Zhiming mobilized all the resources of his hospital in the city's Wuchang district to deal with the thousands of sick people arriving daily, threatening to overwhelm the local health care system.
World
Quarantine on cruise ship in Japan comes under question
An extraordinary two-week quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship ends Wednesday, with thousands of passengers and crew set to disembark over the next several days in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo.