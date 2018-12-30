SANAA, Yemen — The United Nations has cast doubt on the claims by Yemen's Shiite rebels to have withdrawn from the port of Hodeida, saying such steps can only be credible if all other parties can verify them.
A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the rebels failed to honor an agreement to open a "humanitarian" corridor between Hodeida and the capital, Sanaa, to deliver humanitarian assistance.
The Houthis said Saturday they handed over control of the port to the coast guard as part of confidence-building measures agreed this month in peace talks in Sweden. The government denied this, saying it was a ploy by the Iran-aligned rebels to maintain control of the port.
