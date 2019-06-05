MILWAUKEE — Second base umpire Scott Barry has left the Marlins-Brewers game with an apparent leg injury.
Barry was helped off by a member of Milwaukee's training staff before the start of the second inning. It was unclear what exactly happened.
Tuesday night's game continued with a three-man crew.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings cornerback Hughes to remained sidelined until July
More than seven months removed from ACL surgery, Mike Hughes hasn't practiced with the Vikings and won't until at least training camp in late July, according to coach Mike Zimmer.
Sports
What happens in Vegas could help Coughlin
The Gophers football team had only about one week off between the school year ending and summer session, with classes and player-run practices, beginning.But Carter…
Sports
Wolves fans, get ready for lots of volatility in NBA draft
The NBA draft is a little over two weeks away. I wish I could tell you with some level of confidence what is going to…
Sports
Five small ways to make Wolves much better
There is no offseason in the NBA or in the imaginations of its fans. There is only the constant churn of rumors — and daydreams…
Outdoors
Trophy Tales: This catch is a real crowd pleaser
Take a look at this week's memorable fish catches from around the state.