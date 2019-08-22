The Bulldogs are back in town.

The University of Minnesota Duluth welcomed students back to campus by the thousands on Thursday as that well-worn collegiate scene of parents dropping off their kids at the dorms unfolded on an ideal Duluth day.

By the numbers:

• 8,920 total undergraduates

• 2,400 first-year undergrads

• 674 graduate students

Parents and students navigate campus as cars filled with the same line up for blocks on St. Marie Street during move-in day at UMD on Thursday.

• 1,240 non-degree and professional students

• 10,830 total estimated enrollment for 2019

• 11,040 enrollment for 2018

• 23 states are home for this year’s students, as are

• 10 countries

• 2,062 new students started moving into campus housing on Thursday

• 844 returning students will join them

• 4,000 hot dogs were served up for the daylong welcome celebration.