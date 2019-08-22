The Bulldogs are back in town.
The University of Minnesota Duluth welcomed students back to campus by the thousands on Thursday as that well-worn collegiate scene of parents dropping off their kids at the dorms unfolded on an ideal Duluth day.
By the numbers:
• 8,920 total undergraduates
• 2,400 first-year undergrads
• 674 graduate students
• 1,240 non-degree and professional students
• 10,830 total estimated enrollment for 2019
• 11,040 enrollment for 2018
• 23 states are home for this year’s students, as are
• 10 countries
• 2,062 new students started moving into campus housing on Thursday
• 844 returning students will join them
• 4,000 hot dogs were served up for the daylong welcome celebration.