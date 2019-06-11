With his team facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final, Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was looking for a jolt of energy for Game 6 on Sunday night in St. Louis. So he turned to rookie Karson Kuhlman, a speedy, responsible winger who made his Cup Final debut against the Blues.

"We're not nervous about how he'll handle the moment,'' Cassidy said after Sunday's morning skate.

The moved worked out nicely for Cassidy, the Bruins and especially Kuhlman. The former Minnesota Duluth captain scored a third-period goal and had a plus-2 rating in a 5-1 victory that forced Game 7 on Wednesday night in Boston. Cassidy chose Kuhlman over veteran David Backes, the former Minnesota State Mankato standout from Spring Lake Park.

Kuhlman, an Esko, Minn., native, played 18 shifts covering 13 minutes, 7 seconds. His only shot came midway through the third period, when he fired the puck over the blocker of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and into the upper corner for a 3-0 Bruins lead.

