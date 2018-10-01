The University of Massachusetts suspended coach Mark Whipple for one game after he used the word “rape” to describe what he considered poor officiating Saturday in a loss to Ohio.

\Whipple will be suspended without pay for the Minutemen’s home game against South Florida on Saturday and for all team activities leading up to it.

Jason Arkley of the Athens Messenger had a transcript of the postgame press conference exchange:

Question: Coach, at halftime you talked about this being a shootout; your thoughts on the second half?

Whipple: “Our guys played hard; they have a good team. I thought it was… MAC (conference) got their revenge on us, officiating-wise — the worst I’ve ever been a part of. I’ve been in the SEC, I’ve been in the NFL and I’ve never seen anything so bad: six holds against none until at the end. At least when I got a 15-yarder the guy finally threw a flag. I thought our guys fought hard at the end there. We couldn’t make enough plays. We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us, and he picks up the flag. So our guys fought. They have a good team and they were home, and I thought our guys were certainly ready to play because we went up 14-nothing. We just have to get ready for next week. We didn’t make enough plays to beat a team like that.”

The college offered this statement on Sunday via social media: