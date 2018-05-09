ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has deployed a herd of goats to help students get through a stressful finals season at the end of the semester.
There was a line of students waiting this week to get close to the goats. WABI-TV reports the goal of the goats is to cheer students up who may be dealing with stress.
Assistant Director of Student Activities Brittney Smith says goats are popular and all over the internet. Smith adds that the animals are important in helping students find an outlet for mental health exercises.
Students were able to feed and pet the goats.
