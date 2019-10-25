– The creation stories of the Anangu people are sacred. Some can be shared only with men, some only with women. Some are revealed, layer by layer, as an Anangu grows and matures. Outsiders can be told only what a tjitji, or child, would hear.

Many of those stories reside in the geology of Uluru, the otherworldly red rock in the heart of Australia. For years, the Anangu have asked those who trek to the giant monolith to take them at their word that it is a holy place and should not be climbed. “This is our home,” a sign at the base says. “Please don’t climb.”

On Saturday, that gentle plea will give way to an official ban on ascending Uluru, a national symbol whose auburn folds have graced countless postcards, tourism ads and selfies. It is a spiritual and psychological victory for an aboriginal people who waged a decadeslong campaign, anguished over the physical danger and cultural harm of the climb.

It is also a once-unimaginable act of deference to a marginalized population, one with potential effects for the vital tourism industry in one of the country’s most famous national parks.

While most Australians support the Anangu’s decision, climbers have flocked to Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in recent months in numbers not seen for more than 15 years. On Friday, about 1,000 people gathered at the site to climb the rock a final time.

The flood of climbers is a reminder that a segment of the population remains resistant to some of the decisions Indigenous people make when ownership of land is returned to them.

“The question that hovers over all of this is why should the Anangu have to justify their rules,” said Tim Rowse, a historian and emeritus professor at Western Sydney University. “People who say they accept ownership without accepting control have not really considered what the word ‘ownership’ means.”

And though the closing has been celebrated as a landmark for aboriginal people, it also points to the limits to Australia’s efforts to right historical wrongs against them. It is a partly symbolic gesture that does not address the myriad social problems endured by Indigenous Australians.

Many of the Anangu themselves live in a trash-strewn community near the rock, a jarring contrast to the exclusive resorts that surround the monolith, where tourists drink sparkling wines and eat canapés as the setting sun turns Uluru a vivid red.

Those tourists point to other dualities, too. While Uluru is so sacred to the Anangu that there are certain parts that they do not want photographed or even touched, they welcome the visitors who tool around its base or take art lessons in its shadow.

Sammy Wilson, an Anangu who recently stepped down as the chairman of the board that manages Uluru’s national park, explained the situation with a modern analogy.

“It’s like a big house,” he said in a recent interview. “If you open the door, you come into the lounge, come and learn. We can talk about anything. But you can’t come into my bedroom. That’s sacred.”

Wilson does not want people to stop visiting Uluru, just to leave its sacred sites alone.

“Some people come only to climb,” he said. “We want to teach them how we live, learn how our traditions work, see how it’s about the wide-open country and how it’s all connected.”