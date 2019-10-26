The race is on to build the next spacecraft that will land American astronauts on the moon — and the richest man in the world wants to come in first.

Three major aerospace companies led by Blue Origin — the rocket company started by Jeffrey Bezos, chief executive of Amazon — announced last week they would collaborate on a design that they will submit to NASA.

The Trump administration has accelerated the American effort to return to the moon by four years, aiming at 2024 instead of 2028. Private companies are central to this faster timeline, which has driven NASA to turn to nimble startups like Blue Origin. The partners — which also include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper Laboratory — would not only build the spacecraft but also design them.

“This is the only way to get back to the moon fast,” Bezos said.

As far back as the Apollo missions 50 years ago, aerospace giants and their lobbyists shaped NASA’s human spaceflight programs. But Blue Origin’s bid shows how the desires of a handful of very wealthy individuals, joining forces with those corporations, are exerting influence on sending Americans to deep space.

Another billionaire-led space company working with NASA, SpaceX, has set its sights on Mars, with its founder, Elon Musk, recently unveiling a giant spacecraft called Starship to go there. But it has also pitched the spacecraft as aiding NASA’s moon plans, with Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, saying on Tuesday the company hopes to land there by 2022.

The inflow of dollars — not just from billionaires but also venture capitalists and institutional investors — has altered the space industry, said Mary Lynne Dittmar, executive director of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, a space advocacy group. Some of the companies now have the resources to develop and build entire systems, like a lunar lander. While NASA has been working on a big rocket known as the Space Launch System and a capsule called Orion for human missions to deep space, it had not yet started on a lunar lander.