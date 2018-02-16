In 2015, Tom Green, then 65, clung to life in a Baltimore hospital after an accident.

As he regained consciousness, caregivers marveled at his grit, said his wife, Kay. She knew what they didn't: Tom Green was no ordinary patient.

In 1986, Green cemented his spot in running history. He ran all four of the nation's 100-mile races in one season, becoming the first to complete ultra running's "grand slam." Friends and fellow runners knew Green would win the fight for his life.

Green, from Columbia, Md., got his start in running much as many young men of his generation did, as a football player wannabe in high school in Illinois. "I was too small for football, but my brother told me about cross-country," he said.

He had aspirations of running at Concord College. But the coach said his hair was too long and his mustache too radical. After college, he heard about a 10-kilometer event and ran it.

"Around 1983, I read about a 100-miler in a magazine," Green said. "All the pictures showed smiling, happy runners, so I thought, 'How hard can it be?' "

He quickly learned the answer: very hard.

"I made it to Mile 60 before the race organizers made me drop out due to dehydration," he said. "I left there with no intention of ever trying that again."

But he did — and finished — the next year. Then an article caught his attention — one about an ultra runner attempting to run the four grand slam events, but over several years. "It sounded like a nice adventure, so I decided to try all four in one season," Green said.

At 35, he completed all four — between June and September. In the ensuing years, Green would run nearly 300 ultramarathons, even bagging a few wins.

In 2014, at 64, Green decided to give the grand slam one more try. He completed three but on the fourth, Green dropped out with crippling back pain. "It turned out I had a stress fracture in my sacrum," he said.

The next April, Green was trimming tree limbs when a branch hit him, resulting in a fractured skull, a cut to the carotid artery, internal bleeding and subsequent strokes. For two weeks, his future remained uncertain. The lasting damage included hearing loss and impaired vision.

After about a month, Green began working to regain whatever abilities he could.

As he clawed his way back, the running community cheered him along — dedicating races to him, running club events beside him and keeping tabs on his progress.

Exactly a year after his accident, Green lined up with his baby jogger — to help with his balance problems — at North Carolina's Umstead 100 race with the intent of running 50 miles. "I made it in 15 hours, which gave me the idea to try another 100 with the standard cutoff of 30 hours," he said.

Green selected the Yeti 100 in Abingdon, Va., but he didn't make the cutoff that year.

He returned last year, and crossed the finish line with just 15 minutes to spare.

"In the old days, I might have won that race, and now I come in last place," he said. "But I was not going to let my injury defeat me."