There’s no need to get up on a ladder and hang holiday lights at this super-modern home in Minneapolis. They’re built right in. All the lighting, inside and out, is LED smart lighting with color you can change and control remotely via a phone or other mobile device.

“Every bulb in the house can have a hue,” said Chad Hanson, co-owner of Sustainable Nine Design + Build. The current owners have fun lighting up the exterior, he said. “You can go green and red for Christmas, or orange for Halloween. It changes the whole feeling of the house.”

Sustainable Nine completed the house in 2014 after finding and tearing down an existing rundown house in the popular Linden Hills neighborhood, coveted for its walkable proximity to lakes, shops and restaurants.

The house is ultra-modern in style, a contrast to the mostly traditional older homes in the urban core.

“There’s a big need for modern houses in Minneapolis,” said Hanson. “We decided it was time to build something unique and crazy.”

They chose unusual, eye-catching finishes, like the fire-red tile wall in the kitchen.

“It almost looks like flames,” said Hanson. “It sets the mood for a fun, whimsical kitchen.”

Paired with walnut cabinets with “a funky edge,” the colorful space is a bold contrast to the soft white and gray color schemes that have dominated kitchens in recent years.

The 4,051-square-foot house with an open floor plan was featured as a Dream Home on the fall Parade of Homes that year, and found a buyer during its Parade run. Now it’s back on the market for $1.399 million.

Inside, there are four bedrooms, five baths, a game room, a mudroom and a workout room. Outside, there’s a large patio and four decks, two on the rooftop overlooking green roofs planted with sedum.

“In winter, it adds a layer of insulation, and in summer it has a cooling effect, keeping the sun’s rays from heating up the surface of the roof,” Hanson said.

Hanson, who is also a real estate agent, has the listing, 612-327-9449, eGreen Realty.