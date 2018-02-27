Gallery: Inside, the house offers panoramic views of the harbor and Lake Superior.

Gallery: The house, left, is set on a hill overlooking the Duluth Harbor and the Lift Bridge.

Gallery: This modern Scandinavian-inspired house in Duluth was designed by architect David Salmela, who lives next door.

What can you get for $1.2 million in Duluth? An airy modern home with walls of glass and sweeping views of Lake Superior, designed by a lauded architect, David Salmela. You’ll also get Salmela as your neighbor.

The Scandinavian-style house, which has won architectural awards and been featured in multiple magazines, was completed in 2011. Salmela designed it for a couple who had moved from Washington, D.C., to Duluth to care for the wife’s ailing mother.

“We thought it would be temporary,” said Ed Hall, who had recently retired as staff director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. “But we fell in love with Duluth.”

The Halls found a 120-year-old house set on a double lot on a hillside overlooking the harbor and its aerial lift bridge. By then the couple had been introduced to Salmela, who lived next door.

“We bought it thinking we’d work with David to renovate it,” Hall said of the old house. But in the end, they decided to build a new one-story home on the old taconite rock foundation. Salmela also designed an addition, set on masonry piers, to “float” above the ground.

The 2,424-square-foot, three-bedroom house has an open floor plan and huge double-hung windows that make the most of the view. “It’s a perfect place to watch the tall ships,” said Hall. “You don’t get bored looking out the window here. The sense of light and space makes you feel good all day long.” (The Halls have decided to downsize to a condo in downtown Duluth.)

A David Salmela-designed house in Duluth.

Other features:

• Low-maintenance exterior including Richlite siding and a state-of-the-art membrane roof system.

• Slate floors with in-floor radiant heat.

• Kitchen with Caesarstone countertops and high-end appliances, including two dishwashers.

• Lots of spaces for outdoor living including a bluestone terrace, a taconite retaining wall, cedar decking, elevated walkways, pergolas and native grasses.

Frank Messina of Real Living Messina & Associates has the listing, 218-349-2140.