KYIV, Ukraine — About 5,000 people have gathered on the central square of the Ukrainian capital to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the beginning of protests that led to the president fleeing the country.

Many of those who gathered Thursday night expressed frustration that the protests did not cleanse Ukraine of endemic corruption that was a catalyst for the demonstrations.

Teacher Tatiana Borisyuk lamented that the protests "changed the history of our country but hardly changed the system, which as before is based on the power of oligarchs and corruption."

The protests started after Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych backed out of a deal for closer relations with the European Union.

He fled three months later, after the protests turned bloody and more than 100 people died.