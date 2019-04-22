– In his hit sitcom, comedian Volodymyr Zelensky plays a schoolteacher-turned-president who is guided toward the right decisions by little but his unwavering scruples.

On Monday, Zelensky's first full day as Ukraine's president-elect, his aides acknowledged that reality is more complicated. In the wake of his landslide victory over incumbent Petro Poroshenko on Sunday, two Zelensky advisers said the politically untested 41-year-old was aware of the enormous challenges ahead.

Zelensky swept to the presidency amid popular discontent five years after the country's pro-Western revolution. He is expected to be inaugurated in late May or early June.

His first priority will be to assemble a trusted team to take control of the diplomatic and security apparatus in a country where many top officials are seen as allies of competing business tycoons. He will need to follow through on his pledge to seek peace in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-based separatists have been fighting since 2014, amid concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin will exploit his inexperience.

Zelensky is both an actor and a businessman. The production company he founded, Studio Kvartal 95, is one of the most successful in Ukraine. Dmytro Razumkov, an adviser, said the business had given Zelensky negotiating experience.

The makeup of Zelensky's governing team is still unknown. As president, he will have the power to nominate top officials, including the foreign minister, defense minister, prosecutor general, and head of the SBU security and intelligence service.