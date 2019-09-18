MINSK, Belarus — Police in Ukraine's capital say they apprehended a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a major bridge and shot down a police drone monitoring him.
Police said the man made the threat while standing on a major bridge in Kyiv.
They say that along with bringing down the drone, he fired several shots in the air during a police standoff.
It was unclear if the man possessed any explosives when he was detained on Wednesday afternoon or made specific demands.
Ukrainian media identified him as a soldier.
The standoff shut down vehicle and subway traffic on the bridge across the Dnipro River, disrupting travel.
