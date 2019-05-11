– As President Donald Trump and his inner circle appear increasingly focused on Ukraine as a potential tripwire for Joe Biden and Democrats, officials about to take power in Kiev are pushing their own message: Leave us out of it.

Supporters of Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky — who is expected to take office in the coming weeks — said in interviews Saturday that they feared they were being pulled into a domestic political conflict in the United States, potentially at Ukraine's expense.

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Friday that he was canceling a trip to Ukraine in which he was planning to push for investigations that include Biden's son, Hunter, and his time on the board of a Ukraine gas company.

Giuliani said he was calling off the trip because there were "enemies" of Trump on the team of Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience who toppled President Petro Poroshenko in a runoff election last month.

Zelensky — who played Ukraine's president on a popular TV show — has pledged to fight corruption and to push to end the war against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. But maintaining a close relationship with Washington is also critical.

Many Ukrainian officials also see U.S. support as a key deterrent preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from encroaching further on their territory. Western diplomats in Kiev have voiced concerns that Zelensky, given his lack of political experience, could be outmatched in negotiations with Putin.

A person close to Zelensky said the president-elect's team viewed Trump's interest in the investigations as a domestic U.S. matter and was determined not to let it distract from his agenda.

"This is definitely not our war," the person close to Zelensky said. "We have to stay away from this as much as possible."

One investigation that has attracted Trump and Giuliani's interest involves a Ukrainian gas company on whose board Hunter Biden served while his father was vice president. Trump said Friday that it would be "appropriate" for him to talk to Attorney General William Barr about opening an investigation over the matter into Joe Biden, the current front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"Certainly it is a very big issue and we'll see what happens," Trump told Politico.

There is no evidence that Biden's conduct as vice president was improper while his son served on the board of the company.

Giuliani has also pushed for Ukrainian officials to investigate unproven allegations that the Democratic National Committee worked with the Ukrainian government in 2016 to dig up incriminating information about Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman. The DNC has denied those allegations.

Giuliani said in recent days that he was planning to fly to Ukraine on Sunday and would encourage Ukrainian officials to push those investigations forward.

"What I'm pushing for — don't let the crooks bury the case for the second time — it's all part of a corrupt arrangement between United States political officials of the Democratic Party and Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on Republicans," Giuliani said. "I'm going to make sure that nothing scuttles the investigation that I want."

But Giuliani told Fox News later on Friday that he was canceling his trip to Ukraine because he had learned that Zelensky was surrounded by foes of Trump.