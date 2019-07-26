MOSCOW — Full results from Ukraine's parliamentary election show the party of the country's president securing a sizable majority.
The Central Elections Commission said Friday that the Servant of the People party will get 254 of the 424 seats in the Verkhovna Rada.
The party takes its name from the television sitcom that propelled its star Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the presidency. When Zelenskiy took office in May, the Rada was dominated by his opponents and he called early elections in hope of getting a majority.
A Russia-friendly party led by a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin placed a distant second in the election. Three other parties tallied enough votes to obtain parliament seats.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Turkey determined to destroy 'terror corridor' in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday his country is determined to destroy "to pieces" what he called a "terror corridor" in northern Syrian — regardless of whether or not Turkey and the United States agree on the establishment of a safe zone.
World
Death toll rises to 24 in China landslide; 27 still missing
The search continued Friday for more than two dozen people missing since a landslide buried homes in southwestern China as the death toll rose to 24, state media said.
World
British Airways resumes flights to Cairo after week's halt
British Airways is resuming flights to Cairo after security concerns prompted a weeklong halt to services.
World
The Latest: UK travelers face more chaos after hot spell
The Latest on Europe's heat wave (all times local):
World
Ukraine full results: president's party has solid majority
Full results from Ukraine's parliamentary election show the party of the country's president securing a sizable majority.