MOSCOW — Ukraine's parliament has adopted a bill spelling out procedures for a presidential impeachment.
The decision by the Supreme Rada on Tuesday puts into effect one of the main campaign promises of comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won the presidential election by a landslide in April. Zelenskiy's allies have dominated the Supreme Rada after a snap election this summer.
The opposition last year wanted to oust former president Petro Poroshenko who lost the election to Zelenskiy but couldn't because there was no legal procedure in place.
Lawmakers earlier supported another bill submitted by Zelenskiy — to scrap immunity from prosecution for lawmakers.
