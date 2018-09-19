LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is using a column in a leading German newspaper to urge European Union leaders to make further compromises in the difficult Brexit negotiations.

Her call for a renewed effort to find common ground precedes a dinner meeting with other EU leaders in Salzburg Wednesday evening.

May strikes a conciliatory tone in her column in the Welt newspaper but seeks more movement on the vexing Irish border question, urging EU leaders to soften their stance.

"Neither side can demand the unacceptable of the other, such as an external customs border between different parts of the United Kingdom," she says in reference to the possibility that the customs situation would be different in Northern Ireland to the rest of the U.K.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier has said the EU is ready to offer a new proposal on the Irish border.