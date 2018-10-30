LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says this week's austerity-easing budget does not signal an impending election.

Treasury chief Philip Hammond announced boosts to public spending and an income tax cut for millions on Monday, in the first significant loosening of purse strings in eight years.

May said Tuesday that the budget signals that "austerity is coming to an end."

But she denied it was meant to pave the way for a snap election in the coming months. Britain's next general election is not due until 2022, but speculation is growing that May could call one early, soon after the country leaves the European Union on March 29.

Speaking in Oslo, Norway, May said "we are not preparing for another general election. That would not be in the national interest."