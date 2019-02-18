BRUSSELS — British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says Brexit talks are entering a "crucial final period" but that an agreement can be sealed before Britain leaves the European Union on March 29.
Hunt told reporters Monday that "there is a way through this. We know how we can get a majority in Parliament" in the U.K., with less than six weeks to go before Brexit.
Speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Hunt said that "what we need is trust and vision on both sides."
Brexit talks resume later Monday, but the EU so far is refusing to renegotiate the legally binding divorce agreement sealed between the bloc and Prime Minister Theresa May in November.
