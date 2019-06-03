HAY-ON-WYE, Wales — At Britain's leading literary gathering, the word of the year was anxiety.

Fifty shades of worry —about climate change, mental health and of course Brexit — dominated this year's Hay Festival, an annual carnival of ideas held in Hay-on-Wye, a tiny Welsh town with 2,000 residents and 20 bookshops.

With Britain's departure from the European Union in limbo, its population split, its politicians deadlocked — and divisive President Donald Trump in London Monday for a state visit — many of the 600 authors and 100,000 audience members were asking where things went wrong, and what to do about it.

Turkish-British novelist Elif Shafak told an audience "I used to think 'the Brits are so calm when they talk about politics. They don't get angry.' I no longer think that way."