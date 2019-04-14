LONDON — British police say a man suspected of purposefully driving into parked cars in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in London has been hospitalized for mental health treatment.
London's Metropolitan Police force said officers fired at the 40-year-old driver's vehicle and took him into custody Saturday after he allegedly rammed the Ukrainian ambassador's car and several others outside the embassy.
London police say he also drove his car toward officers.
No one was injured. Police say the man's actions were not related to extremism.
He has not been charged or identified.
A police committee is investigating the officers' use of firearms. They also used stun guns to subdue the suspect.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Thousands of pilgrims mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem
Thousands of Christian pilgrims took part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of the Holy Week.
World
Iran summons French ambassador over colleague's tweet
Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reports the foreign ministry has summoned France's ambassador to Tehran over remarks made on Twitter by his colleague in Washington.
World
UK police say man held in hospital after embassy car-ramming
British police say a man suspected of purposefully driving into parked cars in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in London has been hospitalized for mental health treatment.
World
China, Japan tout 'recovered' ties amid global uncertainty
China and Japan have the opportunity to "take charge of the economic field" during a time of worldwide uncertainty, Japan's foreign minister said Sunday, as trade pressures from the United States have prompted both countries to seek alternative markets.
World
The Latest: Finland party hasn't ruled out populist partner
The Latest on Finland's parliamentary election (all times local):