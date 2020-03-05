LONDON — A 21-year-old police constable was arrested Thursday by Britain's Counter Terrorism Command on suspicion of belonging to a banned group linked to right-wing terrorism.
Police said the officer was arrested at a location in north London, which was searched.
He remains in custody at a south London police station.
