LONDON — British police have made an unusual arrest of a man accused of stealing a cat.
Scotland Yard said Wednesday a 22-year-old man is being questioned at a north London police station in connection with the theft of a cat in August.
The cat is a large Siberian Forest ginger cat called Mr. Muk. He has been returned to his owner.
Police say the man was arrested late Tuesday night in the West Hampstead neighborhood in north London. He has not been identified or charged.
