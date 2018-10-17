LONDON — London police have arrested eight people suspected of being part of an international human trafficking gang with ties to Romania.
Police said Wednesday the five men and three women were arrested in east London Tuesday by the Modern Slavery and Kidnap Unit. They are being questioned.
Police say 33 victims of human trafficking were found at four addresses that were raided. These included five children. All have been transferred to what police say is a safe place.
In addition, police say three men and one woman were arrested in Romania in conjunction with Romanian police.
The suspects have not been charged or identified.
