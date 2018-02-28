LONDON — British police say they have arrested three men in connection with an explosion over the weekend in the English city of Leicester that killed five people.
Sunday's blast caused the collapse of a building which housed a shop and a two-story apartment.
Leicestershire Police said Wednesday that "police investigating the cause of the explosion and fire in Leicester ... have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter."
Police said the suspects are all in their 30s. The cause of the explosion hasn't been disclosed, but police said "we stress that there remains no evidence that the events of Sunday night are in any way terrorist related."
Leicester is 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Amsterdam supermarket introduces plastic-free aisle
Initiative comes as more nations seek to cut waste.
World
Panama police in riot gear enter, leave Trump hotel
Police in helmets and bulletproof vests on Wednesday entered and then left the Trump luxury hotel in Panama that has been at the center of a management dispute.
World
Vatican sex abuse investigator wraps up his mission in Chile
The Vatican's sex crimes investigator has ended his mission in Chile, and Roman Catholic officials say he plans to deliver a report to the pope on a Chilean bishop who has been accused of ignoring sex abuse by a priest.
World
EU unveils Brexit draft, ramping up pressure on Britain
Concerned that time is fast running out, the European Union moved Wednesday to force Britain's hand in Brexit negotiations by publishing a draft text that distils into legal language what they have — and even what they have not — agreed so far about Britain's departure.
World
Belarusian sex worker alleges Trump-Russia tie without proof
A Belarusian woman jailed in Thailand for offering sex lessons without a work permit says she has a story to tell involving the Kremlin, Russian billionaires and even the president of the United States.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.