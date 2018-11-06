LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain aims to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union as soon as possible, but that it can't come "at any cost."

May on Tuesday briefed her Cabinet on progress toward an elusive divorce deal with the bloc. Talks are stuck on finding a way to ensure there are no customs posts or other checks along the border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

May faces pressure from some Cabinet members not to agree to a solution that binds Britain to EU trade rules indefinitely after it leaves the bloc in March.

May spokesman James Slack said she told the ministers "while the U.K. should aim to secure a withdrawal agreement as soon as possible, this should not be done at any cost."